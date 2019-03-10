Sheikh Mohammed attends Super Saturday races at Meydan

By Wam

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the Dubai World Cup Carnival – Super Saturday at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.

Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to Super Saturday’s exciting races at Meydan was Dubai Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed followed the seven races that constitute Super Saturday list of races at Meydan. More than US$2.5 million were up for grabs as high-profile owners, trainers, horses and jockeys from around the world followed the event.

The Super Saturday saw the participation of more than 75 horses and was followed by a crowd of horse race enthusiasts.

The Dubai World Cup Carnival leads to the Dubai World Cup day, the richest day of racing in the world, on 30 March 2019.