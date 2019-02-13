Sheikh Mohammed attends the launch of Dubai Airports’ new brand

By Staff

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the launch of the new brand for Dubai International (DXB) that signifies Dubai Airports’ transition from airport operator to a consumer-led company committed to making the world’s busiest international airport, the world’s best.



On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said that Dubai’s development journey is acquiring a new momentum with creative ideas that are enriching the experiences it offers. New initiatives are further cementing its position as a leading global city that offers solutions to people’s needs in every field including the aviation sector.





“Success is never a coincidence, it results from the hard work of people who strive to serve the people around them. Today, we have one of the best airports in the world that maintains the highest levels of efficiency and service. We are proud that we provide passengers with exceptional experiences. Regardless of our accomplishments, our development journey never ends. We rely on our youth to generate fresh new ideas and initiatives in every sphere,” His Highness said.



The launch of the new brand was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Office of Dubai; HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports; Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, as well as senior leaders in Dubai’s aviation industry, senior management of DXB, key industry stakeholders and global media.





The brand

The new brand embodies the unique values of its home city, Dubai, demonstrating unmatched hospitality, a culture of vibrant imagination, openness to new ideas, and a mesmerising mosaic of exciting and inspiring experiences. It will transform DXB into a destination in itself by creating exciting, immersive virtual experiences that bring iconic Dubai landmarks into the airport as well as an array of music, art, dance and even fashion exhibitions that showcase local culture and celebrate diversity. DXB will also feature zones throughout the airport’s concourses that cluster together retail, F&B and themed attractions to cater to DXB’s diverse customer base.



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed commented: “In Dubai, we continuously strive to be at the forefront of the industry globally and to lead the way with unwavering ambition, innovation and timely investment. Aviation, tourism and travel have been fundamental in Dubai’s growth story and we believe this investment will yield further dividends by encouraging repeat traffic and enticing connecting passengers to visit Dubai. We recently welcomed our billionth customer at DXB, which was a remarkable milestone. Today we are making a clear statement that will ensure DXB continues to be one of the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking airports for years to come.”



Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, said: “We are proud to launch the new DXB brand to reflect the fresh direction and truly transform DXB into the airport of the future, one that is led by a more customer-centric approach, that incorporates the hospitality, excitement, warmth and true spirit of Dubai. The new brand represents the ways in which we connect the world, not only by physically facilitating access to over 220 destinations around the world, but by transporting our customers through their experience of different cultures, food, music and art. This is what DXB, Dubai and the UAE are all about - and what our new brand will represent moving forward.”