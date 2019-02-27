Sheikh Mohammed attends 'UAE Tour'

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that sport is a key component of the comprehensive development journey of the UAE, given the efforts made to develop the right sports infrastructure across the country, and encourage people to be more active, as well as hosting international sports events.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remark came as he attended part of the fourth stage of the UAE Tour, which passed through Al-Marmoum Reserve. Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.

The fourth stage of the UAE Tour, named ‘Dubai Municipality’ stage, is 205km in length beginning from Palm Jumeirah to Hatta Dam. The UAE Tour concludes on Saturday with the 145km seventh stage from Dubai Safari Park to City Walk.