Sheikh Mohammed attends wedding reception

By Wam

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended on Thursday a wedding reception hosted by Al Ketbi tribe at the Qalaat Al Remal Hall on Dubai-Al Ain Road, to celebrate the wedding of Rashid Obaid Mohammed Yarouf Al Ketbi to the daughter of Abdullah Rashid Al Madhyoubi Al Ketbi and Saif Abdullah Rashid Al Madhyoubi Al Ketbi to the daughter of Obaid Mohammed Yarouf Al Ketbi.

During his attendance, Sheikh Mohammed extended his congratulations and wishes to the couples for a happy married life.