Sheikh Mohammed attends wedding reception

By Wam

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended a wedding reception hosted by Dhiyab Ghanim Rashid bin Dhiyab Al Mazrouei to celebrate the wedding of his son Rashid to the daughter of Ahmaed Dhaher Juma bin Hareb Al Muhairi.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department During his attendance, Sheikh Mohammed extended his congratulations and wishes to the couple for a happy married life.