Sheikh Mohammed celebrates 10 years of presence on Twitter

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, among the early adopters of social media in the region, completes a decade of his presence on Twitter this June.

To commemorate his decade-long presence on Twitter, a book featuring a collection of tweets by Sheikh Mohammed was unveiled on Monday.

Over the past decade, he has garnered 9.71 million followers on this Twitter account.

Through his account, @HHShkMohd, the leader announces major government initiatives, progress of key projects and maintains diplomatic relations with world leaders.

The Dubai Ruler was on the 11th spot on the list of 'The 50 most followed world leaders in 2018'. He had a following of 9 million Twitter users then.

The year before, in 2017, Sheikh Mohammed also found a place for himself as the most followed leader on Twitter in the Arab World with 7.92 million followers.