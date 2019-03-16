Sheikh Mohammed condemns mosque attacks in New Zealand, calls for inculcating interfaith tolerance

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, condemned the mass shooting during the Friday prayer today at two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand, which left 40 people at least dead and scores other seriously injured.

"On a peaceful Friday, and in a mosque, a typical peaceful place of worship, we saw the most heinous of religious hate crimes where 49 worshippers were killed. Our condolences to New Zealand, and to the families of the victims, and to all Muslims in my name and on behalf of my country that is dedicating a full year for promoting tolerance in the world. We express our deepest sorrow and call upon the entire world to thoughtfully consider inculcating interfaith tolerance," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said in his official Twitter account.