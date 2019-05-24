Sheikh Mohammed covers medical bill of British woman fighting for her life

By Staff

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has extended financial help to cover the medical bill of a 24-year old British woman Rebecca Chisholm, who is undergoing medical treatment at Rashid Hospital after suffering serious injuries from a horse riding accident. Chisholm has so far undergone two surgeries to stem the bleeding and relieve the pressure in her brain.

His Highness directed authorities to take care of the young lady, after being informed about her family’s inability to cover the medical bill. Chisholm began to regain consciousness on May 12 but is still not out of danger and faces a prolonged recovery.

The family of the 24-year old schoolteacher expressed their gratitude to His Highness for covering Rebecca Chisholm’s medical bill. They said this gesture reflects the fact that the UAE’s leadership takes care of visitors to the country. The gesture goes beyond mere financial support as it has truly touched their hearts, they said.

The CEO of Rashid Hospital Dr. Fahad Ba Saleeb expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for his humanitarian gesture.