Sheikh Mohammed meets former members of Board of Arab Journalism Award

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met former members of the Board of the Arab Journalism Award.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, attended the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid thanked the former members of the Board and expressed his gratitude for their efforts during their three-year term. The Chairman of the Board of the Arab Journalism Award Diaa Rashwan and Secretary General of the Arab Journalism Award Mona Ghanem Al Marri also attended the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed met the former members of the Board after the Arab Journalism Award ceremony held at the conclusion of the Arab Media Forum 2019.

On behalf of the former Board, Diaa Rashwan thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, patron of the Award, for his unlimited support, which has made the Arab Journalism Award one of the most prestigious worldwide.

Former members of the Board also thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his support for media in general and journalists in particular.