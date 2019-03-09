Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on death of Mohammad Hussain Singel

By Wam

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum offered his heartfelt condolences on the death of Mohammad Hussain Singel.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Safa area in Dubai today, accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the sons and family of the deceased.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.