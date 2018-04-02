Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences on death of Owaidah bin Suheil Al Khaili

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has offered his condolences on the death of Owaidah bin Suheil Al Khaili.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Zakher area in Al Ain, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.