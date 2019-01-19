Sheikh Mohammed orders Jebel Ali Lehbab Road to be renamed Expo Road

By Staff

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered Jebel Ali Lehbab Road to be renamed Expo Road.

Being held for the first time in the MENA and South-East Asia region, the World Expo will take place in Dubai from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021. The event is expected to attract about 25 million visitors, 70% of whom will come from abroad.

.@HHShkMohd orders Jebel Ali Lehbab Road to be renamed "Expo Road". #Dubai pic.twitter.com/VZMmDXuR7k — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 19, 2019

“Expo Road is a vital traffic corridor in the roads network of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). It offers an alternative route for motorists heading to Jebel Ali Industrial Area and the surrounding areas. It also serves motorists heading to or coming from Abu Dhabi without passing through the downtown area. Expo Road, which extends 15 km, serves several hotspots such as Jebel Ali Industrial Area, Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority, Dubai South and Dubai Investment Park and extends all the way to the site of Expo 2020,” said HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“RTA has carried out several projects to improve traffic flow on Expo Road; which starts at the Interchange of Sheikh Zayed Road and extends 15 km up to Emirates Road. Recently, RTA completed improvements of roads around Expo 2020 including widening lanes from four to six in each direction, constructing four junctions at Emirates Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Asayel Road. It has also constructed six bridges on service roads parallel to this corridor, in addition to a flyover of 24 bridges at the junction of Expo and Sheikh Zayed Roads (8th Interchange),” explained Al Tayer.

RTA has replaced all the 68 directional signs, including 18 large signboards.