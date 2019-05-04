Sheikh Mohammed pardons 587 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 587 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Attorney General of Dubai Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan said that His Highness’s order to pardon the prisoners will bring happiness to their families, and help the pardoned individuals get a fresh start in life and reintegrate into the community.

The Attorney General also said that the Public Prosecution has commenced the legal procedures to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s order.