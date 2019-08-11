Sheikh Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Mosque

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this morning performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Mosque in Dubai.

Performing the prayer alongside H.H. Sheikh Mohammed were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and a number of Sheikhs, officials and a crowd of worshippers.

The Eid sermon, delivered by Sheikh Dr. Omar Al Khateeb, underlined the spiritual significance of the auspicious occasion and the importance held by sacrifices in Islam.

Dr Al Khateeb accentuated the importance of Muslims adhering to the virtuous path of God by maintaining the sublime values of tolerance, forgiveness, love and acceptance.

Concluding, the imam prayed to Allah Almighty to bless President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates and bestow further peace, stability, prosperity and happiness on the UAE and its people.

Sheikh Mohammed to perform Eid prayer at Zabeel Mosque

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Zabeel Mosque in Dubai tomorrow.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed will exchange greetings with well-wishers on the auspicious occasion after the prayer.