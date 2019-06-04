Sheikh Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr Prayer

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this morning performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at Zabeel Mosque.

Performing the prayer alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, a number of Sheikhs, officials and a group of worshipers.

In the Eid al-Fitr sermon, Imam Omar al-Khateeb stressed that peace is the foundation of Islam, noting that Islam is the religion of tolerance, moderation, justice, mercy and good manners.

The imam prayed to Allah Almighty to bless President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The sermon concluded with a prayer on the souls of the late Sheikhs Zayed, Rashid, and Maktoum; calling on Allah Almighty to protect the nation and its people, and grant success for the country's leadership in their duty in serving the nation.