Sheikh Mohammed receives Chinese Vice President

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received at his palace in Zabeel this morning Wang Qishan, Vice President of China, and his accompanying delegation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the guest in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, expressing his confidence that the visit will bring positive outcomes that will strengthen the strategic partnership relations between the UAE and China at all levels and in various fields.