Sheikh Mohammed receives Emirati astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi, Hazza Al Mansouri

By Wam

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Tuesday received, in his palace in Zabeel during his weekly majlis, with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Emirati astronauts, Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri, from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid spoke to Al Neyadi and Al Mansouri about their future trip to the International Space Station, ISS, in September, as well as their psychological and physical training for their week-long mission inside the station, which spins above the Earth at an altitude of nearly 450 kilometres, to conduct scientific experiments related to space, planets and gravity.

The astronauts briefed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed about their scientific and practical training and the studies they completed that qualified them to become astronauts, on an equal footing with their international counterparts.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed blessed their journey and wished them success in achieving their personal and national goals, to raise their country’s stature by achieving scientific accomplishments that will serve the nation and humanity.

"Our country has invested in science, education and training the youth. We rely on them to establish a solid and sustainable foundation for all forms of scientific, knowledge and social advancement," he said.

"The nation’s youth, who are armed with science, knowledge and resolve, are the cornerstones of construction, the knights of the horses, and the models of excellence, who are walking with Allah’s blessing. May Allah Almighty bless your journey," he added.

The weekly majlis was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and several Sheikhs, ministers and economic and cultural dignitaries, as well as other senior officials.