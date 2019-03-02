Sheikh Mohammed receives Foreign Ministers of OIC member states

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the foreign ministers of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Present at the meeting was H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ministers who wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Mohammed wished them good luck and success in their meetings to reach proposals and recommendations for the benefit of the Islamic peoples issues, especially those related to the economic and human development and other topics of interest to the Member States and their security and stability.

Among those who also attended were Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, and a number of Arab and Foreign Ambassadors accredited to the UAE.

The foreign ministers of OIC member states are in Abu Dhabi to participate in the 46th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.