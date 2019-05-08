Sheikh Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received on Tuesday evening several dignitaries and top officials from Dubai government entities who came to congratulate His Highness on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, 44- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Director-General of Dubai Information Department, were also present.

The well-wishers broke their fast during Iftar with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.