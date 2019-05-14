Sheikh Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers from Emirati tribes

By Wam

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received dignitaries from Emirati tribes who came to congratulate him on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

The reception was held at Za’abeel Palace in presence of Dubai Crown Prince H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid exchanged Ramadan greetings with his guests.

Also present at the reception were the Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Director General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman.