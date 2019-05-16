Sheikh Mohammed receives Rulers of Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this evening received at Za’abeel Palace here H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on the occasion of Ramadan.

They exchanged greetings on the Holy Month and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the country with more progress and prosperity.

Attending the reception were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers and dignitaries.

They were all served an Iftar banquet hosted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.