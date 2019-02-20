Sheikh Mohammed receives Speaker of Saudi Shura Council

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today in Dubai speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh who conveyed the greetings of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Sheikh Mohammed and the visiting guest discussed bilateral relations and efforts to further strengthen ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the roles of Shura Councils and parliaments in promoting relations between nations as they reflect various segments of society.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, along with FNC members and Saudi delegation accompanying Al Al-Sheikh.