Sheikh Mohammed, Saud Al Qasimi attend wedding reception in Ras Al Khaimah

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended a wedding reception in Ras Al Khaimah.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and the Director General of Dubai’s Protocol and Hospitality Department, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, also attended the wedding reception, which was hosted by Sultan Abdullah Al Khatiri to mark the wedding of his son Ahmed to the daughter of Khalfan Al Ghafli, and his son Abdullah to the daughter of Salem Mohammed Al Khatiri.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the grooms on their weddings and wished them happy days in their life.

The wedding reception was also attended by a number of sheikhs and a host of relatives to the bride and groom.