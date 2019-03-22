Sheikh Mohammed visits Art Dubai

By Wam

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Thursday visited the Art Dubai exhibition. Featuring over 500 artists from over 40 countries and over 90 contemporary galleries, the renowned art show runs from 20-23 March at Madinat Jumeirah.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that the UAE’s values of openness and tolerance have made the country a home for artists and an incubator for talent and innovation, as well as raised Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most prominent hubs for creativity.

He expressed his happiness at the growing vitality of the UAE’s cultural environment. "Tolerance and openness have made the UAE a centre for artists from all over the world. We seek to foster the development of a vibrant cultural landscape in the country as part of our vision to create a bright future in all spheres of life. Dubai is steadily enhancing its position as a global hub for art by attracting talent and providing the best environment for them to grow and prosper. Our commitment to innovation comes from our firm belief that it is the cornerstone for building civilisations."

His Highness toured the exhibition’s galleries and viewed the diverse artworks on display. He also talked to the artists about their works and listened to their presentations of their work.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his happiness at the vast number of local and international visitors attending the exhibition. He commended Art Dubai for organising the event, which gives local artists an opportunity to interact with international artists, enhance their skills and learn new techniques.

Director General of Dubai Protocol Department Khalifa Saeed Suleiman accompanied Sheikh Mohammed during his visit.