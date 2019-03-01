Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai International Boat Show

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited on Thursday the 27th edition Dubai International Boat Show, being held in Dubai Canal.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed toured the show where about 800 exhibitors are displaying craft from superyachts and speedboats to jet skis and quad skis. About 400 boats are being displayed during the 5 days event.

The Vice President was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, and CEO of DWTC Hellal Saeed AlMarri.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the new location of the show in Marina, which will be held there starting from next year, and was briefed about various boats and projects showcased at the event.

Dubai International Boat Show is held under the tagline "Let’s all live a little", and will be all-encompassing, catering to every sea-based hobby, interest or profession imaginable. That includes an enhanced dive offering through the show’s 13th annual Dive MENA Expo (formerly DMEX), plus a thrilling new ‘Rad Zone’ packed with the world’s most extravagant sea toys.

As per tradition, the show’s incredible Superyacht Avenue – a week-long home to more than 50 of the world’s most exclusive newly built, ready-to-buy floating mansions – that will turn the eyes of the marine world to Dubai next year. Always a huge draw for both the buyers and dreamers alike, the Superyacht Avenue, presented by SYBAss, will feature the latest designs from superyacht-builders including Amels, Feadship, Heesen, CRN, Benetti, Lurssen, Oceanco and Baglietto.

Across the show there will be more than 400 small to midsized pleasure craft, exhibited by Gulf Craft, Princess Yachts, Azimut, Feretti, Riviera Boats, Inata, Victory Team and many more international leading builders. These boats are known to start from a highly-affordable AED100,000.