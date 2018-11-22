'Sheikh Zayed and Europe: a Journey' opens to public on November 25

By Wam

Under the patronage of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Delegation of the European Union to the UAE, is organising an exhibition titled 'Sheikh Zayed and Europe: a Journey' in celebration of the Year of Zayed.

The exhibition will take place at The Founder's Memorial Abu Dhabi Corniche, on 25th November until 31st December, 2018 and it will be open to the public.

The exhibition aims to commemorate the legacy and leadership of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It also aims to highlight his local, regional and international accomplishments and his values of tolerance, giving, coexistence, loyalty, patriotism, volunteerism and humanitarian work.

The exhibition will be the first of its kind in terms of content which will include rare photographs, footage and some of Sheikh Zayed's European items and other artefacts related to the cultural and historical exchange between the UAE and Europe, some of which were never displayed before.

The EU Delegation collaborated with more than 16 Emirati and European institutions to gather the content of the exhibition which will shed light on the common values between the European Union and the United Arab Emirates: 'Unity', 'accepting diversity and harmony', 'traditions and culture' and it comes as a chance to explore the importance of the friendship between both sides.

In addition to visiting the exhibition, visitors of different ages will have the chance to participate in workshops and attend talks about several topics.