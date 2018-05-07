Sheikh Zayed changed it all

Nothing about the UAE is complete without a mention about the visionary Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who planted in the nation the seeds of happiness, prosperity, tolerance and giving, a UAE newspaper has commented on the centennial birthday of the UAE's Founding Father.

"As the UAE marks the 100th birthday of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, it is perfect time to reflect on the amazing path laid out by him, which has helped bring such glorious levels of success," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Monday.

It added, "Emerging from the sands of a desert into a golden land of opportunities for millions of people from across the globe can be no easy task. It’s thanks to Sheikh Zayed’s splendid foresight that the country could achieve that and successfully turn into a model for the rest of the world to emulate.

"The unification of the seven emirates into a single federation is one of Sheikh Zayed’s greatest achievements. Led by him, the seven Rulers decided to work together to form a federation, to bring prosperity and development to their people.

"President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has carried forward the process of growth with true conviction."

Sheikh Zayed is a symbol of generosity, the paper said, whose care and love is not confined to his people and country, but extends to humanity in general. "What can be better proof of this than the UAE being named the world’s largest donor of development assistance in proportion to its gross national income for the fifth year running, as per the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development?"

"As President Sheikh Khalifa once stated, Sheikh Zayed was able to lay down solid foundations for a strong, united nation that balanced the requirements for modernity while preserving the cultural and social heritage of the UAE. This effective model has been a source of inspiration for countries seeking progress," it explained.

The editorial went on to say that the best way of honouring his visionary work would be for the nation’s people to uphold the noble values instilled in them by Sheikh Zayed, including those of wisdom, respect, determination, loyalty, a sense of belonging to the nation, and a willingness to make sacrifices at whatever cost.

"Sheikh Zayed was a great symbol of Arab unity and solidarity. Thanks to the solid foundation laid down by him, the UAE has now emerged as the fastest-growing and most stable country in the region," it noted.

In conclusion, the Sharjah-based daily said, "Sheikh Zayed’s legacy will remain alive not only in the hearts of the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations, but throughout the world."