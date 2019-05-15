Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches 'Jusoor' initiative

By Wam

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre announced the launch of its "Jusoor" initiative during the Holy Month of Ramadan, as part of its efforts to bridge the gap between religions and cultures, and to promote harmony.

The initiative invites people of various cultures, ethnicities, and beliefs in the UAE to experience the spirit of Ramadan at the mosque, participate in the Centre's annual "Our Fasting Guests" programme, and learn about the mosque's events and activities during the Holy Month.

The newly launched initiative is in line with the Year of Tolerance and continues the role the Centre plays in promoting tolerance and coexistence between the cultures of the world.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, said, "The direct encounter and close interaction between various communities and cultures is one of the best ways to bridge the gap between people, as it allows them to discover many areas of convergence between different religions and cultures, on the basis of the common noble values that are shared by all religions and beliefs."

Amal Bamatraf, Director of the Cultural Communication Department at the Centre, said, "The Jusoor initiative promotes the rich Emirati values and culture that define the people of the UAE, a country deemed as a catalyst for tolerance and coexistence. It also creates channels of communication by inviting guests from various cultures within the UAE to experience the spirit of Ramadan and attend a talk about the holy month at the mosque."