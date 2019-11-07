Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre participates in WTM London exhibition

By WAM

In line with its strategy that aims to promote cross-cultural communication, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, participated in World Travel Market London, WTM London -2019, exhibition during 4th-6th November 2019, within the Department of Culture and Tourism’s pavilion.

SZGMC participation in the exhibition aims to promote the mosque as global and cultural destination that pioneers in the field of tourism and culture, given its status as a leading exceptional monument that reflects Islamic art and architecture, that underlines the authentic values of Islam and the openness of the Islamic culture to other cultures of the world. It also aims to highlight the Centre’s many events and activities that embody its civilisational message that emanates from the rich legacy of the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The mosque’s stand witnessed a large turnout of visitors who learned about one of UAE’s most prominent landmarks that reflects the legacy and values of the late founder. A model of the mosque as well as a number of SZGMC's publications were placed on display.

UAE Ambassador to the UK, Mansoor Abulhoul, who visited the pavilion, was briefed on the mosque's civilizing mission, and various activities and events that promote its message that seeks to promote the message of tolerance and cross-cultural communication.

On this occasion, Amal Bamatraf, Director of Cultural Communication Department, stated, "The Centre through its annual participation in WTM London aims to mark a unique presence in such major international forums and exhibitions, which are attended by the elite in tourism an culture industry from all around the world. This is in line with the Centre’s strategic plan that includes promoting the mosque’s goals and diverse activities and events, as well as its role as one of the leading cultural platforms in the UAE."

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre is affiliated to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs has been sponsored and followed-up by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.