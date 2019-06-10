Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque receives 172,695 visitors during Eid al-Fitr

By WAM

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi received 172,695 people during Eid al-Fitr holidays.

About 103,207 of them were visitors or tourists and 69,488 worshippers, of whom about 18,475 attended Eid al-Fitr prayers and 51,013 performed the daily prayers during the holidays.

The total number of visitors or tourists (103,207) visiting the Mosque during the Eid holidays reflects its stature as a major cultural and religious tourism destination. Known for its prominent Islamic architecture in the UAE and the region, the Mosque offers everyone a chance to enjoy a spiritual environment and the diverse and creative art works on display.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is conducting special cultural tours themed 'Our Culture' during religious and national holidays to highlight the importance of such occasions and promote Emirati culture.

During the tours on Eid al-Fitr holidays, guides from the mosque explained the history of the occasion and its importance to the Emirati community. They showed the visitors a cannon that fires to mark the beginning of Eid and explained the Emirati culture, traditions, customs.

The iconic Islamic geometric design of the mosque has made it an international cultural destination that attracts visitors from around the world. The visitors can also learn about the role the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque plays in establishing a culture of tolerance, which embodies the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.

The tours aim to spread the mosques’ message, emphasise its role in building cultural bridges, while highlighting the UAE society's values of tolerance, love and giving.