Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque’s aesthetics innovatively highlighted at ATM 2019

By Wam

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center participated in The Arabian Travel Market 2019 in Dubai, which was held from April 28th to May1st, as part of Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism's pavilion.

The Center through its participation in one of the largest travel and tourism events in the Middle East, which attracted leading international professionals and experts within the hospitality, travel, and tourism industry, aimed to acquaint the exhibition's visitors with its prominent role in establishing channels of communication with various cultures, and promoting the grand edifice's message that promotes tolerance and coexistence.

The Center's platform at the exhibition received a large number of interested visitors from different cultures, who learned about one of the world's most significant representations of Islamic art and architecture, that is globally considered amongst the world’s top tourist destinations, not to mention being a leading cultural, religious, and tourist landmark not only in Abu Dhabi and within the UAE, but also across the region.

On this occasion, Amal Mohamed Bamatraf, Director of the Cultural Communication Department at SZGMC, stated, "The Center's participation in this exhibition, which is one of the most important international events in the field of travel and tourism in the Middle East, comes within the framework of its strategic plan to promote the message of tolerance and to build bridges of intercultural interaction between various peoples around the world."