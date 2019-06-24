'Sheikh Zayed Highway' extension project in Bahrain launches

By WAM

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, today attended the signing of an agreement to launch the first phase of the 'Sheikh Zayed Highway' development project in Bahrain.

The agreement was signed by Issam bin Abdullah Khalaf, Bahrain's Minister of Works, Municipal Affairs and Urban Planning, and representatives of the Emirati company, Western Bainoona Group. The project is valued at BHD23.4 million. Part of the Gulf Development Programme it is being funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Fund, ADFD.

Khalaf said that the project is a key part of Bahrain’s efforts to improve its road network, noting that its first phase will involve expanding various streets to three lanes in each direction, as well as the installation of new traffic lights, lighting, roadblocks, traffic signs, street renovation, landscaping, and rainwater drainage.

He added that the project will help reduce traffic congestion in Aley and Salmabad areas, noting that Sheikh Zayed Highway connects Aley, Salmabad and Zayed City to Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Street.

The Bahraini Minister pointed out that the project aims to improve Bahrain’s road capacity and solve traffic congestion on Sheikh Zayed Highway as well as Salmabad's Street No. 12, which are used by some 4,000 vehicles during peak hours and over 50,000 vehicles throughout the day.

Once the project is completed, the highway's capacity will increase to 80,000 vehicles per day and 6,000 vehicles during peak hours, while waiting times at intersections will be reduced by over 60 percent, Khalaf explained.