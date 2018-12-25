'Sheikh Zayed holds special place in hearts of all Pakistanis'

By Wam

Shah Farman, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, has commended the historic relations between the UAE and Pakistan.

"These relations were established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who holds a special place in the hearts of all Pakistanis, especially the residents of the province," he added.

During his meeting with Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, at the Government Palace in Peshawar, Farman stressed that the support provided by Sheikh Zayed to Pakistan cannot be forgotten, and both sides discussed the ongoing bilateral ties between their countries.

Al Zaabi lauded the relations between the two countries and highlighted the importance of building on their economic, commercial, development and humanitarian successes while stressing that the UAE, since its establishment, has stood with Pakistan in all circumstances.

He added that their ongoing partnerships, as well as the support provided by the UAE in the areas of education, health, agriculture, water, and infrastructure, are part of its humanitarian and development projects.

He also noted that the solid foundations established by Sheikh Zayed to support Emirati-Pakistani ties benefitted the people of the two countries, are were continued by the UAE’s wise leadership.

During his official visit to the province, Al Zaabi visited the Shaukat Khanum Hospital for Cancer Treatment and Research, the largest and newest hospital in Peshawar, and met with its the patients while praising its services and its advancement since its establishment. The UAE is committed to providing the hospital with the latest equipment, to fulfil the needs of patients in this key region of Pakistan, he further added.

He also visited the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre, which was founded in 1985, and was briefed about its programmes and plans for 2019.