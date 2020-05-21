Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing grants worth AED486 million for 500 citizens

By WAM

The Board of Directors of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approved the names of 500 citizens eligible to receive housing assistance totalling AED486 million, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.

During the board’s fifth meeting in 2020, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Programme, said that this batch of assistance highlights the programme’s commitment to achieving family stability in the country, in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to provide citizens with decent lives and ensure their prosperity and happiness.

The programme always aims to provide for housing needs of citizens, through launching residential projects around the country, in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, he added.

During the remote meeting, the programme approved housing support decisions and reviewed ways of improving the quality of life in residential communities, as well as the procedures related to its progress of work and the approval of a federal draft law on organising owners’ associations to protect houses.

