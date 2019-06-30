Sheikh Zayed Street upgrade AED108.7m project completed

By WAM

The Department of Transport, DoT, and the Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, have announced that all works on the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street upgrade project between Al Falah junction and the Qasr Al Bahr junction (Package 1) has been completed.

The project, undertaken at a cost of AED108.7 million and spread over 18.6 thousand square metres, was delivered in collaboration with the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, DPM.

The project aims at minimising bottlenecks and reducing congestion during peak hours on Sheikh Zayed Street, boosting traffic flow to and from the city centre, improving traffic safety and significantly reducing accidents.

Regarding the project, officials from Musanada said, "The project involved the construction of a dual-lane slipway from the Al Falah Street junction to the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel in both directions, besides certain modifications to the Al Falah Street junction for outbound traffic from Abu Dhabi. It also involved improving traffic movement heading to the right at the Hazza bin Zayed Street junction for both outbound and inbound traffic from and to Abu Dhabi city, in addition to upgrading the Qasr Al Bahr junction and junction No. 111."

Since it began the project in July 2016, Musanada has surmounted several challenges, including working along busy streets with high traffic density, addressing limitations related to entry and exit points to and from the project site, as well as installing 38-tonne precast concrete blocks while traffic was moving.

Officials at the DPM added that the project aims at boosting the value of road infrastructure in Abu Dhabi through smart solutions that will ensure smooth and flexible traffic movement using technological and technical studies.

In turn, DoT representatives stated that this project forms part of their efforts to realise the vision of the leadership, aimed at providing the high-quality infrastructure that meets the needs of individuals and the community, in line with the best international standards.