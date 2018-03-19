Sheikha Fatima attends graduation ceremony of female students from UAEU, Zayed University, HCT

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) congratulated this year’s female graduates from UAE University, UAEU, Zayed University, ZU, and the Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, during their celebration of the Year of Zayed.

During her speech this evening, which was delivered on her behalf by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, at the graduation ceremony, Sheikha Fatima stated, "Our celebration this year has a special and beautiful quality and meaning, which we derive from the principles of the exemplary figure who created, worked and gave tirelessly to build a nation that is proud of its children, women and men. You are today to carry our flag and raise your nation’s stature and achieve its glory."

"Congratulations to this year’s graduates during their celebration of the Year of Zayed, a year of accomplishments with supreme meanings and reflections of the present and future. Sheikh Zayed, who established the foundations of an advanced education system, since founding our country, prioritised education, due to his belief and awareness that leading nations, which desire to become advanced and civilised, must create educated and cultured future generations, who are determined to keep pace with international scientific developments and help to promote creativity and innovation," she added.

"Your excellence in all the subjects offered by UAEU, Zayed University and HCT reflects our ever-increasing progress. I look forward to seeing your unlimited excellence, as the prospects of our country’s advancement are considerable and its aspirations will overtake the present reality to create a bright future," Sheikh Fatima told the graduates.

She asserted that today’s bright image of Emirati women is a representation of the wise leadership’s directions and unlimited support to the scientific journey that keeps up with the most advanced educational establishments in the most sophisticated countries of the world.

"I am certain that your roles in different fields will be fruitful, and full of creativity and innovation, just like your university years were a source of pride and happiness. You are the new pillars of the advancement witnessed by our precious country, and the builders of the aspirations of our wise leadership in their strategic vision of all fields of life and its different requirements.

"This is our journey of development, and its supreme message is the journey of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose efforts have created strong and well-established pillars. These blessed steps were continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who significantly added to these advancements.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, gave special attention to this scientific journey, keeping up with international educational advancements, as they considered education to be the foundation and core of sustainable development," she added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, thanked H.H. Sheikha Fatima for her unlimited support for education and for her significant efforts in empowering Emirati woman and expanding her role as a partner in national development and an agent of change.

He congratulated the top achievers, hoping that they - with their high academic achievement, discipline, determination and hard work - would add new chapter to the UAE's success story.

''I'm extremely proud that female students today constitute over 60 percent of the total of those enrolled in higher education institutions. This landmark achievement would not have been possible without the far-sighted vision of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which was based on investment in human capital to gain knowledge, expertise and skills to realise his potentials and ambitions,'' he stated.

Addressing the graduates, he added,'' Rest assured that your success today will open the door for promising opportunities and support from a government that believes in your capabilities.'' He added that Emirati women today occupy many posts, including speaker of parliament, minister, pilot and others who carry the UAE's message of education, tolerance and culture and tomorrow. ''And we will have the first Emirati astronaut.'' Graduate Sheikha Shamsa bint Khalifa bin Saif Al Nahyan spoke at the ceremony, saying that the commencement is of special significance as it falls in the Year of Zayed, the founding father of the UAE.

''HH Sheikha Fatima is a source of inspiration for the Emirati women ... We congratulate Her Highness at a time the Emirati women are now taking the higher positions in a state where the right and justice are deeply embedded,'' she added.