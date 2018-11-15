Sheikha Fatima awarded 'Pioneers of Arab Giving Award' in Riyadh

By Wam

His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Prince of Riyadh Region, awarded H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the 'Pioneers of Arab Giving Award,' in appreciation of her volunteer and humanitarian initiatives.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, received the award on Sheikha Fatima’s behalf, during the 5th Arab Giving Forum, which was launched yesterday in Riyadh, with the attendance of Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz; Princess Sara bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz; Princess Nouf bint Faisal bin Turki, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Al Ghad Youth Association; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, and several princes, ambassadors and pioneers of giving.

Prince Faisal expressed his happiness at the launch of the forum in Riyadh while expressing his pride at the presence of such humanitarian efforts in the Arab world, and noting the idea of adopting giving.

He also thanked the Emirati officials and authorities that participated in the forum and wished them luck.

Prince Faisal congratulated Princess Sara bint Faisal for being chosen as a "Knight of Arab Giving," for her contributions to social work and her giving while wishing her, Princess Nouf Al Faisal, and the staff of the association future luck and success.

Princess Sara praised the work of the forum, which is supported by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan while pointing out that many prominent international figures in the area of humanitarian work are looking forward to the forum’s recommendations and are keen to participate, due to its realistic goals and initiatives.

She said that Emirati charity institutions and organisations derive their reputation and love for giving from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founder, who made the UAE a leader in all areas of giving, including at the forum.

Princess Nouf praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima in volunteer work and humanitarian giving, adding that she is a model of the leading mother, who is characterised by her accurate future vision to create a better future for the entire community, especially for women.

She stressed that the title, the 'Mother of the UAE', is connected to her support for the humanitarian causes of Emirati and Arab women, as well as her efforts to empower and support other women around the world, through organising humanitarian campaigns, promoting giving, and assisting needy patients.

Al Suwaidi expressed her happiness at participating in the forum, which is being held under the patronage of Prince Faisal, and with the attendance of local and Arab pioneers of giving.

She affirmed that holding the forum in Saudi Arabia reflects the deep relations between the Emirati and Saudi peoples, whose foundations were established by the wise leadership of both countries while pointing out that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is connected to Saudi Arabia by historic relations, common histories and united fate.