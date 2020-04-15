Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational message of appreciation to doctors on COVID-19

By WAM

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) has sent motivational words of thanks and gratitude to all doctors working nationwide, expressing her heartfelt appreciation of the remarkable and heroic role they are playing as the country's first line of defence against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The message, which has been sent to their phones, reads as follows: "My son, (daughter) Dr...... I extend you my sincere thanks and appreciation for the sincere efforts you're making to protect COVID-19 patients. Our hearts stay with you all, as you're wholeheartedly responding to the call of duty in such a time of distress. God bless you all and keep you a cherished asset for your homeland.... Your Mother, Fatima bint Mubarak."

Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, extended deep thanks and sincere appreciation on behalf of all doctors nationwide to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her noble gesture, which, he said, mirrors her keenness to express the measureless love, pride, and gratitude all people of the UAE feel toward the remarkable role played by doctors during these trying times.

"The message instills positive energy into the spirit of all those concerned with the UAE health system, motivating them to spare no effort in order to overcome this health crisis," the minister added.

