Sheikha Fatima honours 114 youths with EmiratesSkills National Competition 2019 medals

By Wam

On behalf of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, honoured 114 Emirati youths with gold, silver and bronze medals, during the closing ceremony of the 11th EmiratesSkills National Competition 2019.

The competition, which was held from 15th to 17th April, 2019, was organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTVET, under the patronage of "Mother of the Nation".

The competition’s closing ceremony took place today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and was attended by Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the ACTVET, and Ali Al Marzouqi, Head of EmiratesSkills, along with senior officials, strategic partners from the private sector and academic institutions, as well as the parents of participating students, who thanked the wise leadership for helping their children find their future careers.

The celebration began with the speech by Sheikha Fatima that was given on her behalf by Dr. Al Shamsi, which highlighted the wise leadership’s support for the ACTVET’s efforts to train creative Emirati talents, promote innovation, and enhance the UAE’s capabilities in all specialisations, while the nation is witnessing the fourth industrial revolution.

"The ACTVET is continuing its serious and innovative work, by organising the eleventh consecutive EmiratesSkills National Competition, which has become a unique platform for creating present and future generations of young Emirati men and women who are capable of meeting the requirements of the country’s comprehensive industrial and economic advancement, in line with its strategic plan, which will provide the Emirati community with qualified people who are creative in industrial, engineering and technological specialisations," Sheikha Fatima said.

She added that the competition provides young Emiratis with diverse skills that will make them capable of realising the vision of the leadership, and enable the UAE to be an active partner in achieving scientific and technological development.

She pointed out that the work of the ACTVET has provided 402 Emiratis with the opportunity to highlight their capabilities in 49 engineering, technological, technical and industrial areas, such as Artificial Intelligence, drone design, AutoCAD drawing, web design, aircraft and car engine maintenance, computer-assisted manufacturing, welding, fashion technology, robots and garden design.

"Some 400 Emirati youths, including talented people of determination, gave an excellent performance," she said in conclusion.