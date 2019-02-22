Sheikha Fatima orders deployment of field hospital in Balochistan, Pakistan

By Wam

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF, ordered the deployment of a field hospital in Balochistan Province, Pakistan, to treat women and children, under the supervision of an Emirati-Pakistani volunteer medical team, as part of the Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign, under the theme, "Following the Footsteps of Zayed," and in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Pakistan.

The field hospital, which is a follow-up to the campaign’s previous humanitarian efforts in Sindh Province, which benefitted thousands of women and children, aims to offer the best diagnostic, therapeutic, preventive and surgical services to women and children, coinciding with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to make 2019 the Year of Tolerance, and due to the heritage of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, stated that Sheikha Fatima ordered the deployment of the hospital and mobile clinics in Balochistan to ease the suffering of women and children, headed by the Emirati cardiac surgeon, Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, and in coordination with the government and private and non-profit organisations, in line with the legacy of humanitarian giving and volunteer work established by the country’s Founder, Sheikh Zayed, and the directives of the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to establish the culture of volunteer work and humanitarian giving.

She added that sending the field hospital to Balochistan is part of the global humanitarian mission of the campaign, which has treated over 16,000,000 children and elderly people.

Al Suwaidi also praised the local and international humanitarian initiatives of the "Mother of the UAE" to treat women and children, which have made her a prominent model of humanitarian giving while explaining that the mobile clinics and field hospital will work under a one-year operational plan and will serve all villages in Balochistan.

She then pointed out that four teams that will supervise the mobile clinics and field hospital, which are a diagnostic team, a therapeutic team, a preventive team and a training team.

Volunteering opportunities are available to doctors from the UAE and Pakistan to participate in the programme in Balochistan, she said in conclusion.