Sheikha Fatima receives women ambassadors

By WAM

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, received several women ambassadors accredited to the UAE on Sunday.

During the meeting which was attended by H.H. Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Sheikha Fatima welcomed the Ambassadors Marianne Nissila of Finland, Heidi Venamore of Australia, Hjayceelyn Quintana of the Philippines, Dusanka Jeknic of Montenegro, Francisca Elizabeth Méndez Escobar of Mexico, Elisabeth Cardoso Jordao of Luxembourg and Marcy Grossman of Canada.

She wished them success in their mission of strengthening their respective countries' relations with the UAE.

The women ambassadors lauded Sheikha Fatima’s efforts to empower Emirati women and enable them to participate in the UAE’s overall development process.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State and Noura Al Swaidi, Director of the GWU.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.