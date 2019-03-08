Sheikha Fatima’s contributions have cared for women: Mariam Almheiri

By Wam

Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, stated that women are a symbol of compassion and a source of the community’s strength, and by empowering them, the world will raise future generations with noble values and humanitarian principles, to achieve social development.

In her statement marking International Women’s Day, Almheiri said, "On 8th March each year, the world is witness to the overall accomplishments of women, and their pivotal role in achieving family stability, which reflects the community’s stability, as well as in spreading peace around the world. Through their contributions and unending giving, women are lighting the path for people to create a better future, and women have always been inspirational, proactive and the makers of miracles, who have changed the course of history forever. A mother, sister, daughter, wife, teacher and muse stands behind it."

"In the UAE, the wise leadership is a pioneer of women’s empowerment, as well as of preserving their rights and strengthening their role in the community, enabling them to fulfil their duties at their homes and work and achieve advancement and reforms, until the UAE has attained a prestigious stature among advanced countries in record time, supported by Emirati women who have worked with the entire community in creating the miracle of change, which we are now living in," she added.

Almheiri affirmed that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the Nation," has cared for women, empowered and protected them. She has created an environment to enable them to innovate in all areas and has made them icons and models of development and the focus of the world’s attention, in achieving women’s empowerment and gender equality.

"Emirati women have a strong presence in the job market and are continuing their journey of giving and actively creating solutions to local and international challenges. Through women’s empowerment, we have achieved balance and stability, and are guaranteeing a bright and prosperous future for our country and people," she said in conclusion.