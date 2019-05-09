Sheikha Fatima unveils ‘Emirati Values Iftar’, calls on Emiratis to host resident families for iftar

By Wam

The Federal Youth Foundation launched the 'Emirati Values Iftar' initiative to celebrate Ramadan, whereby Emirati families host resident families from all backgrounds in their homes for Iftar meals throughout the Holy Month, introducing them to authentic Emirati customs and values.

Organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the initiative seeks to foster positive, constructive dialogue among the UAE’s citizens and residents.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak urged Emirati families to host resident families in their homes to promote cohesion among all components of UAE society, asserting that "the Emirati family is an incubator for tolerance. Our national values compel us to get to know others, be tolerant, and have an open mind. The late Sheikh Zayed welcomed everyone at his table, regardless of religion, race, or nationality."

"Every Emirati family will be an ambassador to Emirati values, reaching out to resident families during the Holy Month of Ramadan," Her Highness added. "We count on our youth to preserve our national values and further embed them in our society."

The 'Emirati Values Iftar' initiative provides an opportunity for dialogue and understanding over Iftar meals that bring citizens and residents together, introducing foreign nationals who live in the UAE to the country’s values, and helping answer their queries regarding local customs and traditions.

The Federal Youth Foundation has launched an electronic platform and a Ramadan campaign led by Youth Councils to implement Sheikha Fatima’s initiative. The platform allows families – both local and foreign – who wish to participate in the initiative to register for it and submit a request, which would allow any Emirati family to host an "Emirati Values Iftar" at their home any day during the Holy Month, inviting a resident family from any nationality or background. The Foundation is collaborating with embassies in the UAE to encourage residents to take part of the initiative with local families.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Federal Youth Foundation, said, "We are proud to have the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for the National Programme for the Values of Emirati Youth. Her Highness is a role model for young Emiratis, encouraging them to embrace traditional Emirati moral values, inspired by the example of the UAE’s Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Tolerance and coexistence were perhaps the most notable among these values, serving as the principles that the UAE was founded on."

Al Mazrui noted that the Federal Youth Foundation is working to embed Emirati principles and values among UAE youth with the Emirati Values Iftar initiative, where young Emiratis will be overseeing the process that allows local families to host members of the wider UAE community from various nationalities.

For his part, Saeed Al Nadheri, Director-General of the Federal Youth Foundation, said, "The ‘Emirati Values Iftar’ initiative is an ideal opportunity for every Emirati family to play a role in promoting our national values. The youth are our leading values ambassadors, walking in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They are constantly looking forward to a future filled with success, achievement, and good reputation, all while preserving their traditional values. Morals are the foundation of the UAE’s development and continuity."

"The platform was designed to make it easier for UAE citizens and residents to participate in the initiative," H.E. Al Nadheri added, calling on the youth to take part in the campaign and publish their participation under the hashtag #Emirati_Values_Iftar.

The National Programme for the Values of Emirati Youth, under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, is one of the Federal Youth Foundation’s projects. It includes a diverse and integrated bundle of social initiatives that seek to raise awareness among the youth about Emirati values, empowering them to play a bigger role in promoting these moral principles and embedding the ethics of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan among current and future generations of Emirati youth.