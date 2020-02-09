Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme completes 4 million local, international volunteering hours

By WAM

The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme has completed four million local and international community volunteering hours, in keeping with the humanitarian message of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the General Women’s Union, GWU, stated that the programme’s volunteers have helped achieve progress in the areas of volunteer work and human tolerance around the world, based upon the generous initiative launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

She added that teams of Emiratis have helped ease the suffering of vulnerable people and served humanity, noting that the UAE is a leading country in the area of humanitarian work and occupies advanced positions in youth empowerment.

Young Emirati humanitarian leaders have also helped achieve development and led charity projects around the world, she added.

Al Suwaidi further highlighted the positive role of humanitarian leaders in supporting charity and volunteer work, both locally and internationally, through working in the field and organising e-volunteer activities.

