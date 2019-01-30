Sheikhs condole Abdullah Al Junaibi on death of his daughter

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, have offered condolences to Abdullah Olwi Mohammed Al Junaibi on the death of his daughter.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Ain, they expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest here soul in Paradise and grant patience and solace to her family.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; other Sheiks, and officials also offered their condolences.