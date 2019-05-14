Ship traffic normal at Port of Fujairah

By Wam

The ship traffic is running its normal course at Port of Fujairah and work is proceeding as usual, Emirates New Agency (WAM) confirms, following a site tour of the strategic port earlier today.

WAM had a firsthand experience of the uninterrupted flow of loading and unloading operations across the port as well as the damage sustained by the four commercial ships that were targeted with sabotage operations off the coast of Fujairah near the country's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman.

No oil spills or harmful material have been reported across the entire area as a result of the sabotage operation, WAM confirms.

The four targeted ships are: Al Marzoqah; Amjad; Andrea Victory; and A Michel.