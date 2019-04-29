Shurooq to launch 3 projects worth AED130m by H2 2019

By WAM

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, has unveiled three new luxury hospitality projects worth AED 130 million at ATM 2019, which are nearing completion and slated for an official launch in the second half of 2019.

Situated in three distinct historical and natural sites across the emirate of Sharjah, the three projects are Al Faya Lodge at Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism, Kingfisher Lodge at Kalba, and finally, the Al Badayer Oasis being developed in the Al Badayer desert.

The projects are poised as world-class additions to Shurooq’s growing portfolio of leading cultural and eco-tourism projects in Sharjah. They make up the ‘Sharjah Collection’ brand, developed and launched by Shurooq and managed by Mysk by Shaza Hotels.

Designed to provide guests with comfort, privacy and amazing views overlooking the Indian Ocean and a forest of mangrove trees surrounding its natural location, Kingfisher Lodge is one Sharjah’s leading eco-friendly hospitality projects.

The bespoke and exclusive property populated with only 25 luxury tents, a wellness centre and an outdoor yoga area has been experiencing full bookings since its launch in early 2019, bringing the spirit of self and of the natural environment closer together. The luxurious lodge also hosts a range of common recreational facilities – a swimming pool and restaurants that offer authentic dining experiences with a touch of the famous Arabian hospitality.

Nestled in central Sharjah, the Al Faya Lodge and Al Badayer Oasis are located in Sharjah’s Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism destination, and the Al Badayer desert, respectively. Both luxury properties offer guests a remarkable new experience of the rich Emirati heritage, its authentic cuisine and its way pf life back in the day – all blended with the flourishes of best-in-class luxury hospitality.

Each project plays a crucial role in reflecting on its surrounding nature, where Al Faya Lodge offers visitors with a one-of-a-kind authentic experience through Mleiha’s history, as well as the history of Sharjah’s culture and heritage. It encompasses 3 stone buildings, the lodge, the spa, and the F&B unit developed within two buildings that have been completely preserved, restored and developed to include five rooms, a café and restaurant with an indoor and outdoor seating areas. An additional building will house the spa and swimming pool.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, COO of the Shurooq, said the tourism projects developed in partnership with local and international tourism and hospitality companies reflect the emirate’s cosmopolitan ambitions, while keeping intact its heritage, history and natural environments.