SIA greets Kuwaiti passengers on Kuwait National Day

By Wam

Sharjah International Airport, SIA, is celebrating Kuwait’s National Day which falls on February 25th. Sharjah Airport staff greeted Kuwaiti passengers on arrival, presenting them with flowers and gifts in celebration of the happy occasion.

A symbol of the love and solidarity between the peoples of the UAE and Kuwait, the gesture strengthens the brotherly feelings and historical ties between the two nations.

Moved by the warm welcome they received, the Kuwaiti visitors extended their thanks and appreciation to Sharjah International Airport, praying to Allah to keep the UAE safe, secure and stable under its wise leadership.