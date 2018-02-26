Sky News Arabia to support People of Determination

Sky News Arabia, SNA, in partnership with Facebook, has announced its annual dedication of the month of March towards supporting People of Determination as part of its ongoing commitment to the advancement of Arab communities through the prioritisation of noble human values in media content.

Sky News Arabia will be collaborating with the Higher Committee of the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, to spotlight the participants in the Regional Games, which are taking place in the UAE’s capital next month. SNA will also work to spotlight participants in the World Games, which will take place in March next year and which are expected to be the largest humanitarian sports event in the world dedicated to People of Determination.

The Special Olympics Local Organising Committee in Abu Dhabi will involve the Sky News Arabia team in its various volunteer activities. It will also contribute towards supporting the development of media content for use on SNA’s various multimedia platforms throughout the Regional Games - which are taking place from 14th-22nd March - and subsequently during the World Games in March 2019.

Mohammad Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Special Olympics World Games, said, "An integral partner in the development of the UAE the media, and the support it lends, are a key factor in the success of all types of events. We are delighted that Sky News Arabia is participating in efforts to launch the Special Olympics Regional Games, with an approach and enthusiasm that honours our nation’s status and reputation."