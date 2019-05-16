Small plane crashes in Dubai, killing 4

By Wam

A UK-registered small DA42 plane crashed three miles to the south of Dubai International Airport, killing four people on board, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced on Thursday.

The four-seat plane crashed while on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport, with all crew members, three British, and one South African, killed, said the GCAA in a statement.

An investigation team from the GCAA arrived at the scene of the crash.

The GCAA said air traffic at the airport is back to normal, adding that it will continue the investigation and provide updates on the progress.